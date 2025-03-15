Diversified Enterprises LLC Acquires 642 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Diversified Enterprises LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Diversified Enterprises LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $211.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $374.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $191.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.16. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.58 and a 1 year high of $218.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.82). AbbVie had a return on equity of 296.28% and a net margin of 7.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 273.33%.

In related news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 18,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total value of $3,853,399.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,401.36. This represents a 62.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 5,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.90, for a total value of $1,143,466.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,429,199.90. This represents a 20.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,439 shares of company stock valued at $11,377,057. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $181.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $211.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Leerink Partners raised AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.45.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

