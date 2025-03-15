Diversified Enterprises LLC Acquires 150 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Diversified Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Diversified Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Weinberger Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Weinberger Asset Management Inc now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $517.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $545.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $538.64. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $453.90 and a 12 month high of $563.92.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

