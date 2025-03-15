Distinct Infrastructure Group (CVE:DUG) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Distinct Infrastructure Group Inc (CVE:DUG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.06 and traded as low as C$0.05. Distinct Infrastructure Group shares last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 667,500 shares trading hands.
Distinct Infrastructure Group Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.39. The firm has a market cap of C$2.77 million and a P/E ratio of -0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.06.
About Distinct Infrastructure Group
Distinct Infrastructure Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a design, engineering, construction, services, and maintenance company in Canada. The company offers technical services and maintenance, underground and aerial civil construction, third party material management, and hydro-excavation services to the utilities and telecommunications sectors, as well as to governments.
