Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Stock Price Down 8.8% – Time to Sell?

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) dropped 8.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.44 and last traded at $8.33. Approximately 54,081,162 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 58,677,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.14.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 43.99 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.80.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1399 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares
About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares
