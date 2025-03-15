Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Stock Price Down 8.8% – Time to Sell?

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) dropped 8.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.44 and last traded at $8.33. Approximately 54,081,162 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 58,677,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.14.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 43.99 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.80.

Get Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1399 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter worth $240,000.

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.