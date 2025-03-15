Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Shares Sold by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC trimmed its holdings in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,535 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC owned about 0.07% of Dine Brands Global worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIN. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. EMC Capital Management raised its stake in Dine Brands Global by 2,570.0% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in Dine Brands Global by 36.3% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global in the third quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the third quarter worth about $225,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DIN shares. Wedbush reduced their target price on Dine Brands Global from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Dine Brands Global Price Performance

NYSE:DIN opened at $24.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $379.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.86. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.36 and a 1-year high of $48.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.19.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $204.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.75 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 37.75% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dine Brands Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.