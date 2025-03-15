Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) Short Interest Up 207.1% in February

Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 737,600 shares, a growth of 207.1% from the February 13th total of 240,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 14.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Digital Ally Stock Down 0.8 %

DGLY stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $756,480.00, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Digital Ally has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $3.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average is $0.67.

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter. Digital Ally had a negative net margin of 93.21% and a negative return on equity of 407.65%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Digital Ally stock. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in Digital Ally, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DGLY Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 336,824 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned approximately 6.09% of Digital Ally as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Ally in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Entertainment. The company offers in-car digital video mirror systems for law enforcement; in-car digital video event recorder systems for commercial fleets; a suite of data management web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information; body-worn digital video systems for law enforcement and private security; and VuLink ecosystem that provides intuitive auto-activation functionality as well as coordination between multiple recording devices.

