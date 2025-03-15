Digihost Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DGHI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Digihost Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DGHI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 307,600 shares, a drop of 54.8% from the February 13th total of 680,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 562,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digihost Technology

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Digihost Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Digihost Technology by 140.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Digihost Technology by 108.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 87,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 45,388 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Digihost Technology by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 79,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 8,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digihost Technology by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,200,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 403,471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Digihost Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Digihost Technology in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

Digihost Technology Stock Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ:DGHI traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,459. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 5.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day moving average of $1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Digihost Technology has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $3.77.

Digihost Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Digihost Technology Inc operates as a blockchain technology company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Cryptocurrency Mining, Sales of Energy, and Colocation Services segments. It also mines for cryptocurrency; and supplies energy from power plants. Digihost Technology Inc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Digihost Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digihost Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.