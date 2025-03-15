DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Short Interest Up 58.9% in February

DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 218,900 shares, a growth of 58.9% from the February 13th total of 137,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,189.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

DiaSorin Stock Performance

DiaSorin stock remained flat at $109.60 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.98. DiaSorin has a 1 year low of $100.26 and a 1 year high of $109.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group lowered DiaSorin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

About DiaSorin

DiaSorin S.p.A. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics testing kits in Europe, Africa, North America, Central and South America, the Asia Pacific, and China. The company provides various immunodiagnostic LIAISON platforms, including LIAISON XS, LIASON IQ, LIAISON XL, LIAISON XXL, and LIAISON XL LAS.

Featured Stories

