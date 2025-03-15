Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $4.68 Million Holdings in Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Free Report) by 35.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 701,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393,183 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 1.32% of Concrete Pumping worth $4,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Concrete Pumping by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 29,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Concrete Pumping by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 310,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Concrete Pumping by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 564,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,025 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Concrete Pumping by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 152,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 11,765 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Concrete Pumping during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BBCP stock opened at $5.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.99. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $9.68. The company has a market capitalization of $298.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.25.

Concrete Pumping ( NASDAQ:BBCP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Concrete Pumping had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 3.81%. As a group, research analysts predict that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th.

BBCP has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Concrete Pumping from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Concrete Pumping from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.44.

In other Concrete Pumping news, CEO Bruce F. Young purchased 49,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.19 per share, with a total value of $256,941.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,722,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,940,408.18. This represents a 2.96 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Capital Pumping brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

