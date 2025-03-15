Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI – Free Report) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 65,761 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 1.99% of Perma-Fix Environmental Services worth $3,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PESI. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 746,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 325,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 39,977 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 215,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 10,741 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 168,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 21,040 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,235 shares during the period. 25.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Perma-Fix Environmental Services alerts:

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PESI opened at $7.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $16.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.40. The company has a market cap of $115.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 0.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Perma-Fix Environmental Services ( NASDAQ:PESI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a negative return on equity of 21.69% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. The firm had revenue of $14.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.80 million.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Perma-Fix Environmental Services to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Perma-Fix Environmental Services

About Perma-Fix Environmental Services

(Free Report)

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. The company through Treatment and Services segments. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perma-Fix Environmental Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perma-Fix Environmental Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.