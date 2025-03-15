Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI – Free Report) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 65,761 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 1.99% of Perma-Fix Environmental Services worth $3,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PESI. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 746,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 325,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 39,977 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 215,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 10,741 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 168,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 21,040 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,235 shares during the period. 25.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Perma-Fix Environmental Services Stock Performance
NASDAQ:PESI opened at $7.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $16.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.40. The company has a market cap of $115.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 0.40.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com raised Perma-Fix Environmental Services to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Perma-Fix Environmental Services
About Perma-Fix Environmental Services
Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. The company through Treatment and Services segments. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Perma-Fix Environmental Services
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Rubrik Stock’s V-Bottom Reversal Signals a Major Rally Ahead
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- How Super Micro Computer Stock Is Defying the Market Sell-Off
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- AppLovin vs. HPE: Which Tech Stock Can Bounce Back Faster?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Perma-Fix Environmental Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perma-Fix Environmental Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.