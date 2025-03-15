Deliveroo (LON:ROO) Trading Down 4.5% – Here’s Why

Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 111.60 ($1.44) and last traded at GBX 119 ($1.54). 25,391,859 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 138% from the average session volume of 10,678,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 124.60 ($1.61).

Deliveroo Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 133.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 142.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 247.48, a PEG ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.43.

About Deliveroo

Deliveroo is an award-winning delivery service founded in 2013 by William Shu and Greg Orlowski. Deliveroo works with approximately 180,000 best-loved restaurant, grocery and retail partners, as well as over 140,000 riders to provide the best delivery experience in the world. Deliveroo is headquartered in London, with offices around the globe.

