Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF (NASDAQ:MSTX) Shares Up 4.1% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF (NASDAQ:MSTX – Get Free Report) shot up 4.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.82 and last traded at $23.79. 3,213,322 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 7,854,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.85.
Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF Trading Up 25.3 %
The stock has a market cap of $905.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.12.
Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $14.4276 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8,482.35%.
About Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF
The Defiance Daily Target 2x Long MSTR ETF (MSTX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to provide 2x leveraged exposure to the daily share price movement of the MicroStrategy Incorporated (NYSE: MSTR), less fees and expenses. MSTX was launched on Aug 14, 2024 and is issued by Defiance.
