DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $166.33.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $184.00 price target on shares of DaVita in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DaVita from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

DVA stock opened at $143.56 on Friday. DaVita has a one year low of $125.64 and a one year high of $179.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.10. DaVita had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 115.48%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DaVita will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in DaVita by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,589,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,716,000 after acquiring an additional 275,284 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in DaVita by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 740,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,783,000 after acquiring an additional 82,326 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in DaVita by 17.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 609,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,846,000 after acquiring an additional 92,014 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in DaVita by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 466,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,697,000 after acquiring an additional 57,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 116.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 446,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,726,000 after purchasing an additional 240,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

