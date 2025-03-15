Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXPD. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 316,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,619,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 36,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $115.29 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.36 and a twelve month high of $131.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.22.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.90.

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $146,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,296 shares in the company, valued at $857,571.84. This represents a 14.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

