Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its stake in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Free Report) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of United States Oil Fund worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USO. Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,323,000. Savoie Capital LLC purchased a new stake in United States Oil Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $3,699,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in United States Oil Fund by 279,273.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 41,891 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $2,829,000. Finally, TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $2,328,000.

United States Oil Fund Stock Performance

Shares of United States Oil Fund stock opened at $72.28 on Friday. United States Oil Fund LP has a 52-week low of $66.02 and a 52-week high of $84.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.85 and a 200-day moving average of $74.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 0.62.

About United States Oil Fund

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

