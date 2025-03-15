CVW CleanTech (OTCMKTS:TITUF) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of CVW CleanTech Inc. (OTCMKTS:TITUF – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.61 and traded as low as $0.58. CVW CleanTech shares last traded at $0.58, with a volume of 0 shares.

CVW CleanTech Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.61.

CVW CleanTech Company Profile

CVW CleanTech Inc develops technologies for the recovery of bitumen, solvents, minerals, and water from oil sands. It develops Creating Value from Waste technology. The company was formerly known as Titanium Corporation Inc and changed its name to CVW CleanTech Inc in March 2022. CVW CleanTech Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

