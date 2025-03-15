CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock Position Decreased by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC decreased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,503 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Aviso Financial Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 14,104 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 4,862 shares in the last quarter. LBP AM SA acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,541,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,233,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 126,506 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 30,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 30,346 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Activity

In other CVS Health news, Director Michael F. Mahoney bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,001,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,625,045.20. This trade represents a 320.65 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 7,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $498,487.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at $556,941.90. This trade represents a 47.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS Health stock opened at $65.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $43.56 and a 12-month high of $80.75.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.30. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 9.11%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 72.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Leerink Partners upgraded CVS Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on CVS Health from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CVS

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.