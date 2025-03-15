Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Athena Investment Management acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth about $302,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter worth about $542,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 70,454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP John C. Watts sold 622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.05, for a total value of $215,865.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,237.60. This trade represents a 10.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 1,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.98, for a total value of $661,690.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,386,166.90. The trade was a 9.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 116 shares of company stock valued at $35,278 and sold 15,935 shares valued at $5,528,147. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CW shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup began coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $452.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.86.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $322.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52-week low of $239.78 and a 52-week high of $393.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $339.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.79.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The aerospace company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.15. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.98%. Equities research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.96%.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

