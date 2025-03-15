Culp (NYSE:CULP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Culp stock opened at $5.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.31 and its 200-day moving average is $5.46. The company has a market cap of $64.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.06. Culp has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $6.85.
In other Culp news, CEO Robert George Iv Culp acquired 14,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.94 per share, for a total transaction of $69,164.94. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,030 shares in the company, valued at $454,628.20. This trade represents a 17.94 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Aron R. English acquired 13,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.65 per share, with a total value of $64,397.85. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,638,564 shares in the company, valued at $7,619,322.60. This represents a 0.85 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 46,827 shares of company stock worth $234,598 in the last three months. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.
