Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Short Interest Up 99.0% in February

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a growth of 99.0% from the February 13th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CRT traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.93. 23,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,347. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.32. The company has a market cap of $65.55 million, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.52. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $17.30.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.0456 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRT. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $618,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

