Copperwynd Financial LLC Sells 374 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Copperwynd Financial LLC lowered its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,612 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter valued at $26,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 141.7% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.
Adobe Stock Up 4.5 %
Shares of Adobe stock opened at $394.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $374.50 and a 12-month high of $587.75. The company has a market cap of $171.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $437.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $482.65.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director David A. Ricks acquired 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $443.98 per share, for a total transaction of $998,955.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,984 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,796.32. This trade represents a 82.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total transaction of $145,567.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,203.55. This trade represents a 11.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,075 shares of company stock worth $2,191,826 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $685.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $490.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $539.46.
Adobe Profile
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
