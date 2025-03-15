Copperwynd Financial LLC Sells 267 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Copperwynd Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,940,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,168,000 after acquiring an additional 173,021 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $60,679,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,028,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,150,000 after acquiring an additional 10,377 shares in the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 11,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,458,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,006,000 after purchasing an additional 38,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Baird R W raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Bank of America from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.64.

Bank of America Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of BAC opened at $40.97 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $34.15 and a 1 year high of $48.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.71. The stock has a market cap of $311.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $25.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.12 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.10%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

