Copperwynd Financial LLC Sells 21,828 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Copperwynd Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,398 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 21,828 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 41,341 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,115 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 7,861 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Intel by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 118,197 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,773,000 after buying an additional 9,532 shares in the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Intel by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 24,883 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Intel by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,324,899 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $31,082,000 after buying an additional 76,855 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. HSBC raised Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.04.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $24.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.45 and a 200-day moving average of $21.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $45.41.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.