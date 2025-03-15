Copperwynd Financial LLC Increases Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 77.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,150 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for about 0.8% of Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 4,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 2,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $973.00, for a total transaction of $2,609,586.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 41,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.01, for a total transaction of $40,257,870.21. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,946,506.10. This represents a 56.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 288,103 shares of company stock worth $279,142,041 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NFLX. Benchmark upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Arete Research upgraded shares of Netflix to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,014.26.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $918.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $951.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $847.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $392.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $542.01 and a 52 week high of $1,064.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

