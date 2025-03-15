Copperwynd Financial LLC Has $999,000 Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth $244,799,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth $165,476,000. Fisher Funds Management LTD bought a new position in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth $97,518,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth $95,762,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Gartner by 208.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 272,267 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $131,905,000 after acquiring an additional 183,974 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $457.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $508.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $509.45. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $411.15 and a 1-year high of $584.01. The firm has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $2.23. Gartner had a return on equity of 116.56% and a net margin of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on IT. StockNews.com upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays raised Gartner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $525.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Gartner from $564.00 to $555.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Gartner from $470.00 to $460.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gartner has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $552.63.

In other news, Director Eileen Serra sold 1,200 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.77, for a total value of $587,724.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,855.79. The trade was a 42.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John J. Rinello sold 90 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.51, for a total value of $47,745.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,932.09. This represents a 2.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

