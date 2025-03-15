Copperwynd Financial LLC Has $8.97 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 719.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,209 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 19,498 shares during the period. Tesla comprises 2.5% of Copperwynd Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $8,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Tesla from $492.00 to $474.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Tesla from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Tesla from $490.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.65.

In other Tesla news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total transaction of $13,189,513.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 477,011 shares in the company, valued at $114,859,478.69. This trade represents a 10.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.63, for a total value of $41,163,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,802. This represents a 94.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 477,228 shares of company stock worth $166,849,043. 20.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $249.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $804.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.54, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $351.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.74.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

