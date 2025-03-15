Copperwynd Financial LLC Has $309,000 Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 574.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,965 shares during the quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 330.2% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 21,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 16,391 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 9,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $503,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 379.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 890,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,271,000 after purchasing an additional 704,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 391.4% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 484,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,730,000 after purchasing an additional 386,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Tractor Supply from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.22.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In other news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 88,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.59, for a total transaction of $4,809,106.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,852 shares in the company, valued at $26,686,430.68. This represents a 15.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total transaction of $222,106.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,792.03. This trade represents a 10.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,993 shares of company stock worth $7,538,068 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $51.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.43. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $48.30 and a 52-week high of $61.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.72. The stock has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.85.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.84). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 49.01%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 45.10%.

Tractor Supply declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

