Copperwynd Financial LLC Has $208,000 Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Copperwynd Financial LLC lowered its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 51.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,637 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,856 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 240.8% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $12,300,000 after purchasing an additional 193,600 shares during the last quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 14,104 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares during the last quarter. LBP AM SA acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,541,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,233,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 126,506 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 30,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $65.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.00. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $43.56 and a 52-week high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.81.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.30. CVS Health had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 1.24%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 72.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from 67.00 to 70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.83.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other news, Director Michael F. Mahoney acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,001,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,356 shares in the company, valued at $2,625,045.20. This trade represents a 320.65 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 7,513 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $498,487.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,941.90. The trade was a 47.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

