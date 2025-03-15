Copperwynd Financial LLC Acquires 2,763 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 7.7% of Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $27,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 159.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 141.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,468,000 after acquiring an additional 11,351 shares during the last quarter. NRI Wealth Management LC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,729,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 13.1% in the third quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 45,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $479.66 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $413.07 and a 52-week high of $540.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $514.89 and a 200 day moving average of $503.66. The company has a market capitalization of $302.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

