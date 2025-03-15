Coppernico Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Coppernico Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 67,600 shares, a growth of 54.7% from the February 13th total of 43,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 265,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Coppernico Metals Price Performance

CPPMF stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.12. 39,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,277. The company has a market cap of $26.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average is $0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Coppernico Metals has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.41.

Coppernico Metals Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. The company holds 75% interests in the Copper Mountain mine comprising 135 crown-granted mineral claims, 145 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, 12 fee simple properties, and seven cell claims that covers an area of approximately 6,354 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

