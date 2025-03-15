Coppernico Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Coppernico Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 67,600 shares, a growth of 54.7% from the February 13th total of 43,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 265,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Coppernico Metals Price Performance
CPPMF stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.12. 39,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,277. The company has a market cap of $26.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average is $0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Coppernico Metals has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.41.
Coppernico Metals Company Profile
