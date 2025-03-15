Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Argus

Argus downgraded shares of Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $52.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.96. Copart has a 52 week low of $48.05 and a 52 week high of $64.38. The firm has a market cap of $50.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34 and a beta of 1.30.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 32.27%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Copart will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Copart

In other news, Director Diane M. Morefield sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $1,740,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,200. The trade was a 60.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 235,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total transaction of $13,384,683.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 315,480 shares of company stock worth $18,007,983 over the last three months. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Copart

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Copart by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Copart in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Copart in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Copart by 1,737.1% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

