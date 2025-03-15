Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.42 and traded as low as $13.00. Cooper-Standard shares last traded at $13.05, with a volume of 208,723 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cooper-Standard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.71.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.22).

In other Cooper-Standard news, Director David John Mastrocola bought 3,000 shares of Cooper-Standard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.27 per share, with a total value of $45,810.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,115 shares in the company, valued at $169,726.05. The trade was a 36.97 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 186.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,428 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 8,083 shares during the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard during the 4th quarter worth $296,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard during the 4th quarter worth $263,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard during the 4th quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 449.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 163,806 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 134,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, manufactures and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems in the United States, Mexico, China, Poland, Canada, Germany, France, and internationally. The company offers sealing systems, including dynamic seals, static seals, encapsulated glasses, textured surfaces with cloth appearance, obstacle detection sensor systems, FlushSeal systems, variable extrusions, specialty sealing products, stainless steel trims, and frameless systems.

