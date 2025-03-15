Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $77.57 and last traded at $77.61, with a volume of 213277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.07.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.86.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The medical device company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $964.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.25 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $691,000. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $4,004,000. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 194.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 48,892 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after buying an additional 32,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,305 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,295,000 after buying an additional 14,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

