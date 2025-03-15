Contrasting One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) and Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF)

Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF – Get Free Report) and One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Klépierre has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, One Liberty Properties has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Klépierre alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Klépierre and One Liberty Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Klépierre N/A N/A N/A One Liberty Properties 38.96% 11.35% 4.58%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Klépierre $1.33 billion 6.85 $1.19 billion N/A N/A One Liberty Properties $90.56 million 6.26 $29.61 million $1.40 18.76

This table compares Klépierre and One Liberty Properties”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Klépierre has higher revenue and earnings than One Liberty Properties.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Klépierre and One Liberty Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Klépierre 0 1 0 0 2.00 One Liberty Properties 0 0 1 0 3.00

One Liberty Properties has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.59%. Given One Liberty Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe One Liberty Properties is more favorable than Klépierre.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.2% of One Liberty Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.4% of One Liberty Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

One Liberty Properties beats Klépierre on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Klépierre

(Get Free Report)

Klépierre SA is the European leader in shopping malls, combining property development and asset management skills. The Company's portfolio is valued at 19.3 billion at December 31, 2023, and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host hundreds of millions of visitors per year. Klépierre SA holds a controlling stake in Steen & Strøm (56.1%), Scandinavia's number one shopping center owner and manager. Klépierre SA is a French REIT (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris and is included in the CAC Next 20 and EPRA Euro Zone Indexes. It is also included in ethical indexes, such as Euronext CAC 40 ESG, Euronext CAC SBT 1.5, MSCI Europe ESG Leaders, FTSE4Good, Euronext Vigeo Europe 120, and features in CDP's A-list. These distinctions underscore the Group's commitment to a proactive sustainable development policy and its global leadership in the fight against climate change.

About One Liberty Properties

(Get Free Report)

One Liberty Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquisition, ownership, and management of the geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness, and theater properties, many of which are subject to long-term leases. The properties in the firm’s portfolio include net leases, long-term lease, and scheduled rent increases. The company was founded in December 1982 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Klépierre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klépierre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.