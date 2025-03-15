Contrasting Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL) & Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA)

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) and Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Fidelis Insurance pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Donegal Group pays an annual dividend of $0.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Fidelis Insurance pays out 42.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Donegal Group pays out 45.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.0% of Fidelis Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.0% of Donegal Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Donegal Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidelis Insurance 1 2 3 0 2.33 Donegal Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Fidelis Insurance and Donegal Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Fidelis Insurance currently has a consensus target price of $20.57, suggesting a potential upside of 36.13%. Given Fidelis Insurance’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Fidelis Insurance is more favorable than Donegal Group.

Profitability

This table compares Fidelis Insurance and Donegal Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidelis Insurance 20.17% 15.27% 3.36% Donegal Group 5.14% 9.50% 2.02%

Volatility & Risk

Fidelis Insurance has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Donegal Group has a beta of -0.04, indicating that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fidelis Insurance and Donegal Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidelis Insurance $2.42 billion 0.70 $2.13 billion $0.94 16.08 Donegal Group $989.61 million 0.62 $4.43 million $1.52 11.97

Fidelis Insurance has higher revenue and earnings than Donegal Group. Donegal Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fidelis Insurance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Fidelis Insurance beats Donegal Group on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fidelis Insurance

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, a specialty insurer, provides insurance and reinsurance solutions in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions. The Reinsurance segment provides property, retrocession, and whole account reinsurance solutions. The Bespoke segment offers customized risk solutions for clients that include credit and political risk, as well as other risk transfer opportunities, including political violence and terrorism, limited cyber reinsurance, tax liabilities, title, transactional liabilities, and other bespoke solutions. Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc., an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property. It also offers commercial automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents and protection against loss from damage to automobiles owned by the insured; commercial multi-peril policies that provide protection to businesses against combining liability and physical damage coverages; and workers’ compensation policies, which provide benefits to employees for injuries sustained during employment. The company markets its insurance products primarily to Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, Southern, and Southwestern regions through independent insurance agencies. Donegal Group Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Marietta, Pennsylvania. Donegal Group Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Donegal Mutual Insurance Company.

