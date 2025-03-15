Contrasting Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) & CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY)

CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Get Free Report) and Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares CSL and Aptevo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get CSL alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSL N/A N/A N/A Aptevo Therapeutics N/A -488.93% -152.51%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CSL and Aptevo Therapeutics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CSL $14.80 billion 5.19 $2.64 billion N/A N/A Aptevo Therapeutics $3.11 million 1.13 -$24.13 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

CSL has higher revenue and earnings than Aptevo Therapeutics.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for CSL and Aptevo Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CSL 0 0 0 2 4.00 Aptevo Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Aptevo Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $10,952.00, suggesting a potential upside of 454,339.83%. Given Aptevo Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aptevo Therapeutics is more favorable than CSL.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of CSL shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.1% of Aptevo Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Aptevo Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

CSL has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aptevo Therapeutics has a beta of 5.24, indicating that its share price is 424% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CSL beats Aptevo Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CSL

(Get Free Report)

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and vaccines in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through CSL Behring, CSL Seqirus, and CSL Vifor segments. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma products, gene therapies, and recombinants. The CSL Seqirus segment provides influenza related products and pandemic services to governments. The CSL Vifor segment offers products in the therapeutic areas of iron deficiency and nephrology. The company also licenses CSL intellectual property. CSL Limited was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage research and development biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. It develops its products using ADAPTIR and ADAPTIR-FLEX platforms to generate monospecific, bispecific, and multi-specific antibody candidates capable of enhancing the human immune system against cancer cells. The company's lead clinical blood cancer candidate is APVO436 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia. It is also developing ALG.APV-527, a novel investigational bispecific ADAPTIR candidate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for NSCLC, head and neck, colorectal, pancreatic, breast, and other solid tumors; APVO603, a preclinical dual agonist bispecific ADAPTIR candidate for multiple solid tumors; APVO442, a novel bispecific candidate based on the ADAPTIR-FLEX platform technology for multiple solid tumors; and APVO711, a preclinical dual mechanism bispecific ADAPTIR candidate for prostate cancer. The company has a collaboration and option agreement with Alligator Bioscience AB to develop ALG.APV-527. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for CSL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.