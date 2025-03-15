Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 218,413 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,920,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RELX. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Relx in the 4th quarter worth $44,516,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Relx by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,148,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,284,000 after buying an additional 548,423 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Relx by 194.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 227,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,806,000 after buying an additional 150,163 shares in the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Relx in the 4th quarter worth $6,296,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Relx in the 3rd quarter worth $6,366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Relx alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RELX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays upgraded Relx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Relx in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Relx Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Relx stock opened at $48.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $91.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Relx Plc has a twelve month low of $40.25 and a twelve month high of $51.99.

Relx Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.5586 per share. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.68%.

Relx Profile

(Free Report)

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.