Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $11.51 Million Stock Holdings in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) by 92.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 620,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298,508 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.34% of Paycor HCM worth $11,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Paycor HCM by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 869.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYCR opened at $22.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.21. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a one year low of $10.92 and a one year high of $23.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -186.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Paycor HCM ( NASDAQ:PYCR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Paycor HCM had a positive return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. On average, analysts anticipate that Paycor HCM, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PYCR. TD Cowen lowered shares of Paycor HCM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.50 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $22.50 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of Paycor HCM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.53.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

