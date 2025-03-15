Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 42.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 97,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 70,579 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $12,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EMR. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EMR. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.28.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $112.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $63.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.36. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $96.62 and a 1 year high of $134.85.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 50.36%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

