Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 248,762 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 171.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 394,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248,762 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.23% of Option Care Health worth $9,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Option Care Health by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Option Care Health by 327.7% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Option Care Health by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Option Care Health by 2,621.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Option Care Health by 16.2% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OPCH. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Bavaro sold 30,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $1,030,926.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,835.24. This represents a 40.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $32.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.26. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.39 and a 52 week high of $34.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.33.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

