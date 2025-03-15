Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 184,517 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 619.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,517 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $9,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 149.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 11,404 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 9.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 27,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 702.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 39,674 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 265.6% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 17,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 12,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 155.7% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryanair Stock Performance

Shares of Ryanair stock opened at $47.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.12. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $36.96 and a 52 week high of $60.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.20. Ryanair had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 21.46%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryanair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

