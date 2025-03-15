Comparing Cancer Treatment (OTCMKTS:CTHZ) & BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG)

Cancer Treatment (OTCMKTS:CTHZ – Get Free Report) and BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Cancer Treatment and BrightSpring Health Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cancer Treatment N/A N/A N/A BrightSpring Health Services -0.38% 4.16% 0.99%

Volatility and Risk

Cancer Treatment has a beta of -2.37, meaning that its stock price is 337% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BrightSpring Health Services has a beta of 2.21, meaning that its stock price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cancer Treatment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BrightSpring Health Services $11.27 billion 0.27 -$154.60 million ($0.12) -145.17

This table compares Cancer Treatment and BrightSpring Health Services”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Cancer Treatment has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BrightSpring Health Services.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Cancer Treatment and BrightSpring Health Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cancer Treatment 0 0 0 0 0.00 BrightSpring Health Services 0 1 9 0 2.90

BrightSpring Health Services has a consensus price target of $21.67, suggesting a potential upside of 24.38%. Given BrightSpring Health Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BrightSpring Health Services is more favorable than Cancer Treatment.

Summary

BrightSpring Health Services beats Cancer Treatment on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cancer Treatment

Cancer Treatment Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in providing IT-enabled services; the exploitation of an invention related to the on-site production of chlorine gas and related compounds; and providing radiation therapy, diagnostic imaging, and other medical related services. The company, through a 50% interest in a joint venture, offers IT-enabled services, including medical transcriptions, billing and collecting, bookkeeping, and claims processing services. The company enables users to manufacture chlorine on-site and when needed through its device. It has a 51% interest in a radiation therapy center located in Logan, West Virginia. In addition, through its wholly owned subsidiary, CTI Management Corp., the company’s president provides management services. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Carson City, Nevada.

About BrightSpring Health Services

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations. It serves patients through clinical providers and pharmacists. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Parent Holdings Inc. and changed its name to BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. in May 2021. BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

