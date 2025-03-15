Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 33,905 Shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 521,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,905 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 3.05% of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF worth $35,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYLD. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 40,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 70,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 23,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF alerts:

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Price Performance

BATS:SYLD opened at $64.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.21.

About Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.