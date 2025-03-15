Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 505,663 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 5,675 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $46,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $98.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $71.55 and a 1 year high of $117.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.82 and its 200 day moving average is $99.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 9.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Starbucks from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Starbucks from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.75.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

