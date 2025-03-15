Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $44.60 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $44,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $872,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ TXN opened at $176.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $188.61 and a 200-day moving average of $196.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.98. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $159.11 and a 52 week high of $220.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on TXN. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total transaction of $106,618.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,379.07. The trade was a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.69, for a total value of $19,175,930.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 409,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,872,804.41. This trade represents a 19.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 297,655 shares of company stock valued at $59,841,304 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

