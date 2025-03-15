Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2025

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULSFree Report) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,060,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,803 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.77% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $52,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PULS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $175,082,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $156,689,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $50,039,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,309,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,904,000 after acquiring an additional 989,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,652,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,420,000 after acquiring an additional 398,260 shares during the last quarter.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

PULS stock opened at $49.62 on Friday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.47 and a twelve month high of $49.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.67.

About PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

(Free Report)

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.