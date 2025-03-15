Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,060,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,803 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.77% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $52,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PULS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $175,082,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $156,689,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $50,039,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,309,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,904,000 after acquiring an additional 989,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,652,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,420,000 after acquiring an additional 398,260 shares during the last quarter.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

PULS stock opened at $49.62 on Friday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.47 and a twelve month high of $49.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.67.

About PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

