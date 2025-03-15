Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 49,068 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 744,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,068 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.57% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $48,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,957,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after acquiring an additional 12,977 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 49,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 56,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $276,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $60.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.06. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $57.33 and a 1-year high of $71.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.65.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

