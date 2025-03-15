Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 4,539 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 889,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.75% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF worth $56,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 3.3 %

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $64.81 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $50.52 and a 52 week high of $71.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 1.00.

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.