Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 33,918 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 418,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,918 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 1.49% of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF worth $41,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 9,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 14,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period.

BILS stock opened at $99.31 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $98.96 and a 12 month high of $99.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.31 and its 200 day moving average is $99.31.

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

