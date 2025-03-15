Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) versus Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:QNNTF) Critical Comparison

Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:QNNTF – Get Free Report) and Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme and Coherus BioSciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme 0 0 0 0 0.00 Coherus BioSciences 0 1 3 0 2.75

Coherus BioSciences has a consensus target price of $5.38, suggesting a potential upside of 484.18%. Given Coherus BioSciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Coherus BioSciences is more favorable than Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Coherus BioSciences $304.34 million 0.35 -$237.89 million $0.19 4.84

This table compares Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme and Coherus BioSciences”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Coherus BioSciences.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.8% of Coherus BioSciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Coherus BioSciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme and Coherus BioSciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme N/A N/A N/A Coherus BioSciences -0.15% N/A -24.44%

Risk & Volatility

Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coherus BioSciences has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Coherus BioSciences beats Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme

Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs to treat cardiovascular diseases. The company develops its drugs based on brain inhibition mechanism of Aminopeptidase A: BAPAI, a triple-action therapeutic platform primarily to treat high blood pressure and heart failure. It is developing firibastat, a treatment for high blood pressure, and in combination with others anti-hypertensive drugs. The company also is involved in the development of drugs for the treatment of high blood pressure as monotherapy and the prevention, as well as treatment of heart failure. Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Paris, France.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of cancer treatments primarily in the United States. The company develops UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; LOQTORZI, a novel PD-1 inhibitor; and Casdozokitug, an investigational recombinant human immunoglobulin isotype G1 (IgG1) monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin 27. It is also developing CHS-114, an investigational highly specific human afucosylated IgG1 monoclonal antibody selectively targeting CCR8, a chemokine receptor highly expressed on Treg cells in the tumor microenvironment (TME); and CHS-1000, an antibody targeting human ILT4 designed to improve anti-PD-1 clinical benefit by transforming an unfavorable TME to a more favorable TME. In addition, the company’s licensed immuno-oncology programs include NZV930, an antibody designed to inhibit cluster of differentiation 73; and GSK4381562, an antibody targeting CD112R for the treatment of solid tumors. Further, it offers YUSIMRY, a biosimilar to Humira for the treatment of patients with inflammatory diseases characterized by increased production of tumor necrosis factor (TNF) in the body, including rheumatoid arthritis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, Crohn’s disease, psoriasis, and ulcerative colitis. It collaboration agreement with Junshi Biosciences for the co-development and commercialization of toripalimab; agreement with Surface and Adimab LLC; license agreements with Bioeq AG and Genentech, Inc., as well as Vaccinex, Inc.; and out-licensing agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. and GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property No. 4 Limited. The company was formerly known as BioGenerics, Inc. and changed its name to Coherus BioSciences, Inc. in April 2012. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

